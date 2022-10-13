WritersWeekly.com

About The Publication:

Electronic magazine featuring new and updated markets and articles on selling the written word (making more money through writing) as well as information on publishing, self-publishing, and book promotion. 20% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Weekly. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms 1-6 weeks after acceptance. Buys first rights. Accepts reprints. Responds within 1 week. Samples free at website. Subscription free. Pays in U.S. Dollars via PayPal.

Current Needs:

CURRENT NEEDS: Queries.

FEATURES: We are seeking articles on various ways writers can make money from their writing (i.e. unique assignments, corporate services, self publishing, marketing and networking advice, whitepapers, corporate writing, alternative products and services that writers can create and sell, etc.). We are also seeking warnings about industry scams or about businesses that may not necessarily be scams, but that may be a waste of money for writers and authors. See past Features, click HERE.

MARKETING SECRETS CONTRIBUTIONS: “In each issue, we now publish an article that teaches writers how to promote their services, or teaches authors how to promote their books. If you have found a creative way to promote your writing service or book, please send a query first using the contact info. provided above. We encourage writers to submit a bio not to exceed 50 words to run under their success story where they can advertise their freelance writing service, book, etc. This is over and above the 600-word count.”

PAYMENT INFO – For features and marketing secrets contributions, pays $60 for around 600 words (we are flexible). We buy first rights and reprints. Payment for reprints is $30. Submit query and credits using the contact form link above.

$60.00

Photos/Art:

If you submit a high-quality photo, we will publish that as well. If you want us to feature your book cover, or writing service logo, that’s fine, too!

Hints:

Humor is always appreciated. Our readers want to work for themselves and be able to support their families with their writing. Past articles include ghostwriting, writing for the medical market, newsletter publishing, self-publish for profit, and unique ways to make money writing. We welcome ideas that expand on these, or that lead writers to financial opportunities that they do not know exist. Marketing secrets contributions that deal with a specific writing-related product or service are warmly welcomed. Topics on self-publishing and book marketing are also appreciated. We love lists of genre-specific paying markets for writers that include each publication’s link to their guidelines, and payment rates for writers. We do not publish poetry, cartoons, or jokes. We do not run single-author columns. We do not publish book reviews or profiles of companies, individuals, products or services. Do not submit ideas that are not yet carefully planned out. Contemplate your query before sending it to us. “Quickie” queries and queries with typos are quickly rejected. Emails that just say “I want to write for you,” or that are similarly vague, are deleted.

Welcomes New Writers: Yes