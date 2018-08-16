upstreet
P.O. Box 105
Richmond MA 01254-0105
Phone: (413)441-9702
Fax:
Website: http://www.upstreet-mag.org
Guidelines: http://www.upstreet-mag.org
Editor: Vivian Dorsel, Editor/Publisher; Joyce A Griffin, Fiction Editor; Richard Farrell, Creative Nonfiction Editor; Frances Richey, Poetry Editor; Meghan Dunn, Associate Poetry Editor
Email address: editor@upstreet-mag.org
About The Publication:
“Annual, 224pp, perfect bound; publishes the best fiction, CNF, and poetry available; features an author interview in each issue; currently in 14th year of publication.” Fiction and Creative Nonfiction almost 100% freelance; Poetry by invitation only. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 1.2K. Annual. Pays on publication (July). Publishes ms six months after acceptance. Buys First North American Serial Rights. No reprints. Responds to queries within 24 hours during publishing season; otherwise 6 months. Does not encourage queries. Sample copy $14.50 by check. Two-issue subscription $29.00. Guidelines online
Current Needs:
“High-quality fiction and creative nonfiction.” Pays $50-$250 for per story/essay. Max length 5,000 words. Submit complete ms into upstreet’s Submission Manager via their website.
Photos/Art:
Hints:
“Read the guidelines; too many submitters don’t.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes