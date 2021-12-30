The Christian Science Monitor, The Home Forum section

210 Massachusetts Ave., Mailstop P-330

Boston MA 02115

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/The-Home-Forum

Guidelines: https://www.csmonitor.com/About/Contributor-guidelines/Contributor-Guidelines-The-Home-Forum

Editor: Owen Thomas, Editor

Email address: mailto:homeforum@csmonitor.com

About The Publication:

“The Home Forum publishes upbeat personal nonfiction essays of from 600 to 800 words. We pay $250 upon publication. This is not an Op-Ed section. We’re looking for perspective-changing experiences, big and small, that helped you see something in a new way, discover something about yourself, or recognize and appreciate something in your past. Humor is good (and difficult to do). We’re not interested in travel essays or reminiscences per se, but a growing-up experience or a visit somewhere might have inspired some self-discovery. Please, no explicitly religious pieces. NO HARD-COPY SUBMISSIONS ACCEPTED. Finished MSS only; no queries.” Circ. 25K print, and 10K online. Weekly in print, and every weekday online. Pays on publication. Publishes ms between three weeks an six months after acceptance. Buys 90 day exclusive rights, nonexclusive rights thereafter. No reprints. Responds within four weeks. Guidelines online.

Pays $250/article of 600-800 words.

Current Needs:

“Well-written, honest, personal nonfiction essays about life- or perspective-changing experiences.” Pays $250/article of 600-800 words. “Send Word attachments to: homeforum@csmonitor.com Please put “Submission” in the “Subject” field and you’ll receive an autoreply acknowledgment. Editor will respond with acceptances ONLY within four weeks. Finished MSS only; no pitches or queries.”

Photos/Art:

“We occasionally publish a writer-provided photo, for which we pay an additional $50. They must be high-resolution.”

Hints:

“Here’s what we do NOT want: Disease-related pieces, overtly religious essays, travel essays. We do not host guest blog posts. We will not open links to stories or ask permission to open Google docs, and we cannot review hard copies of MSS. Read what we publish to see what we like: https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/The-Home-Forum.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes