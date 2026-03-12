Swim Meet Lit Mag

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://swimmeetlitmag.com/

Guidelines: https://swimmeetlitmag.com/submit

Editor: Svetlana Sterlin, Founding Editor

Email address: mailto:info@swimmeetlitmag.com

About The Publication:

“Swim Meet Lit Mag is an online literary publication based in Meanjin (Brisbane, Australia). We accept all kinds of creative work. Swim meets bring people together; Swim Meet Lit Mag offers an accessible space to read and publish all kinds of creative work from around the world, with a particular focus on local emerging writers. Our mission is to provide an approachable avenue for publication, especially for early-career creatives, but we accept submissions from anyone (as long as written works are predominantly in English or translated to English). That’s why our general submissions are free, and our response time is usually swift. Likewise, our catalogue is, and always will be, free to read.” Welcomes new writers. Pays on publication. Publishes ms within 2 months of acceptance. Accepts reprints. Responds within one week to two months. Sample articles available online. Guidelines online.

Pays $30 – $50

Current Needs:

“More prose! More hybrids.” Pays $30/poem, flash prose and visual art; $50/prose, poetry suites and cover art. Prose up to 2000 words, and poetry up to 50 lines. Submit ms with Google Forms linked to the submit page on the website.

$30 – $50

Photos/Art:

“10 high resolution images/pieces.” Pays $30/image or $50 for a suite.

Hints:

“Surprise us with creative and subtle takes on the theme! Also, if in doubt, just email. We’re very receptive and responsive to suggestions and pitches!”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes