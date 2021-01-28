Strange Horizons

Website: http://www.strangehorizons.com/

Guidelines: http://strangehorizons.com/submit/

Editor: Vanessa Rose Phin, Editor-in-Chief

Email address: management@strangehorizons.com

About The Publication:

100% freelance. “A speculative fiction webzine with a global perspective.” Welcomes new writers. Weekly. Pays on Fridays following management receipt of contract. Publishes ms around 6 months after acceptance. Buys first rights for six months. Only accepts reprints for nonfiction articles. Responds in 50-80 days. Guidelines online.

Current Needs:

“Speculative fiction & poetry, as well as articles, interviews & roundtables in the speculative fiction field.” Pays $0.10/word for fiction, $50/poem, $90/essay, $40/essay reprint, $40/interviewer and interviewee each, $20/roundtable participant, and $40/review. Fiction should not exceed 10,000 words, preferably around 5,000 words. Submit ms online.

Please refer to http://strangehorizons.com/submit/fiction-submission-guidelines/stories-weve-seen-too-often.

Welcomes New Writers: Yes