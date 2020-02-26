Sci Phi Journal

Editor: Ádám Gerencsér and Mariano Martín Rodríguez, co-editors.

Ádám Gerencsér and Mariano Martín Rodríguez, co-editors. 80% freelance. “Sci Phi Journal explores the intersection of speculative philosophy, cosmological, anthropological and theological SFF through conceptual (idea- rather than character-driven) fiction and FNF (fictional non-fiction).” Welcomes new writers. Quarterly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms within 2 months of acceptance. Buys first digital publication rights. No reprints. Responds in 1-2 weeks.

“Idea-driven, philosophical speculative fiction, incl. cosmological SFF, experimental, alt. history as well as theological fiction.” Pays £0.03/word for fiction, £0.01/word for translations for up to 2K words. Submit query with brief cover letter by email.

“We don’t actively solicit art, but are open to suggestions.”

“Authors are advised to (1) stick to the word limit, (2) read the submission guidelines carefully and consider honestly whether their story is a good fit for SPJ, and (3) proofread and edit their draft carefully before submitting it.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes