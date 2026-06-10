Samjoko Magazine

618 Vinings Estates Dr SE

Mableton GA 30126

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://www.samjokomagazine.com/

Guidelines: https://www.samjokomagazine.com/submission-guidelines

Editor: Samjoko, Editor

Email address: mailto:samjokomagazine@outlook.com

About The Publication:

“Samjoko Magazine is non-genre specific, paying market with a goal to publish content creators from around the world.” Welcomes new writers. Seasonal. Pays up to 6 months after publication. Publishes ms within one month of acceptance. “Samjoko purchases first worldwide English-language serial and electronic rights from the date the contract is signed and paid for up until 6 months after publication date.” Accepts reprints. Responds within two weeks. Sample articles available online. Guidelines online.

Pays $20/article up to 4,000 words.

Current Needs:

“Simply follow the submission guidelines.” Pays $20/article up to 4,000 words. Submit complete ms with cover letter via email.

$20.00

Photos/Art:

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes