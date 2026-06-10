Samjoko Magazine
618 Vinings Estates Dr SE
Mableton GA 30126
Phone:
Fax:
Website: https://www.samjokomagazine.com/
Guidelines: https://www.samjokomagazine.com/submission-guidelines
Editor: Samjoko, Editor
Email address: mailto:samjokomagazine@outlook.com
About The Publication:
“Samjoko Magazine is non-genre specific, paying market with a goal to publish content creators from around the world.” Welcomes new writers. Seasonal. Pays up to 6 months after publication. Publishes ms within one month of acceptance. “Samjoko purchases first worldwide English-language serial and electronic rights from the date the contract is signed and paid for up until 6 months after publication date.” Accepts reprints. Responds within two weeks. Sample articles available online. Guidelines online.
Pays $20/article up to 4,000 words.
Current Needs:
“Simply follow the submission guidelines.” Pays $20/article up to 4,000 words. Submit complete ms with cover letter via email.
$20.00
Photos/Art:
Hints:
Welcomes New Writers: Yes