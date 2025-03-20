parABnormal Magazine

c/o Hiraeth Publishing, P.O. Box 1248

Tularosa NM 88352

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://www.hiraethsffh.com/search-results?q=parabnormal+

Guidelines:

Editor: H David Blalock

Email address: mailto:parabnormal.magazine@gmail.com

About The Publication:

“parABnormal Magazine features short stories, poetry, art, and articles about the paranormal and unusual in life, concentrating on personal interaction with the paranormal and its effect.” Quarterly. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms within 60-180 days after acceptance. Buys First N.A Serial Rights, e-publication, and non-exclusive reprint rights after one year. Sometimes accepts reprints. “It depends on where and when it was published.” Responds within 60-90 days. Guidelines online

PAYS $6 – $25.

Current Needs:

“The subject matter of parABnormal Magazine is, yes, the paranormal. For us, this includes ghosts, spectres, haunts, various whisperers, and so forth. It also includes shapeshifters and creatures from various folklores. PLEASE NOTE: CREATURES LIKE VAMPIRES, GHOULS, WEREWOLVES, AND ZOMBIES ARE NOT PARANORMAL. Submissions are accepted Feb 1 – Mar 31, Jun 1 – Jul 31, and Oct 1 – Nov 30. Anything submitted outside those periods will be deleted unread.

We no longer accept simultaneous or multiple submissions. Shapeshifters, for the purpose of this magazine, refer to the spiritual shift, not the physical. Think Native American shaman. Paranormal activity centers around the human, not the creature. We do not want stories that involve excessive blood, gore, digestive tracts, and so forth. We also dislike stories with pornographic content. If you write a story with gore or sex, it must be appropriate to the plot and presented well. If you write a dark story, make sure it is spooky. Makes sure it is a story that should be read with all the lights on, with the reader looking over his or her shoulder while turning the pages. Once again, we are not interested in zombie, ghoul, or vampire stories for this publication. No ghouls, no zombies, no vampires.” Pays $25/original stories, $7/reprints, $6/poems, $20/original articles, and $7/reviews and interviews. Short stories range from 3,000-6,000 words, poetry from 5-15 lines (no more than three poems at a time), and articles, reviews and interviews range from 1,500-4,000 words. “Submit a cover letter with a minimum of email and mailing address. Stories should be complete manuscript in RTF, DOC, or DOCX attachment, poetry in the body of the email. Please do not submit bios or resumes.”

Photos/Art:

“Interior art should be black and white, suitable for 8.5 x 11 and 300 dpi or better. Cover art should be color, suitable for 12 x 18, 600 dpi or better. We prefer JPG or PNG formats.” Pays $200/cover artwork, and $5/artwork used in the interior.

Hints:

“We want to feature as many new writers and artists as possible but this means we often get material containing special characters or special formatting. We don’t want headers, footers, or page numbers. This makes it more difficult to read. We prefer standard manuscript format, with 12 point Times New Roman font. If something should be italicized, do not underline it. Put it in italic font, but please avoid extended italic passages. Use bold font instead of capital letters for emphasis if needed.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes