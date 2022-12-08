Neon: Machines

15/2 Gordon Street

Edinburgh United Kingdom EH6 8NW

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://www.neonmagazine.co.uk/

Guidelines: https://www.neonmagazine.co.uk/guidelines/

Editor: Krishan Coupland & Lee Mackenzie, Editors

Email address: info@neonmagazine.co.uk

About The Publication:

“Neon is a magazine of slipstream fiction, poetry, and artwork. We publish creative work that is fantastic or surreal, and which crosses the boundaries between science-fiction, horror and literary fiction.” Welcomes new writers. Circ. 2K. Publishes bi-annual. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms within one year of acceptance. Buys non-exclusive, one-time, worldwide serial and digital rights, and archive rights. Accepts reprints. Responds in 1-6 months. Guidelines online.

Pays £0.02/word for prose, and £0.20/line for poetry.

Current Needs:

“Submissions which in some way correspond to the theme of MACHINES.” Pays £0.02/word for prose, and £0.20/line for poetry. Max word count is 5K words. Submit query by email, including cover letter and bio.

Photos/Art:

“Black and white photos, art and illustrations.” Pays £5/image.

Hints:

“Please do read a copy of the magazine before submitting – this will give you the best possible grasp of what we like to publish!”

