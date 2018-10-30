Liguorian

One Liguori Drive

Liguori MO 63057

Phone: (636)223-1538

Fax:

Website: http://www.liguorian.org

Guidelines: http://www.liguorian.org/submissions-and-rights-and-permissions/

Editor: Elizabeth Herzing, Editor

Email address: liguorianeditor@liguori.org

About The Publication:

“Founded in 1913 by the Redemptorists Liguorian conveys a consistent joyful message of God’s plentiful redemption. In its tone and selection of material, it communicates a timely pastoral message to Catholics on matters of the faith, practices, Christian living, and social justice. While not championing positions contrary to core Church belief, Liguorian exposes its readers to the best elements of Catholic spirituality and traditions to help them navigate the contemporary world assisted by their faith.” 25-30% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 50K. Publishes 10 issues/year. No reprints. Responds 2-4 weeks. Sample copy available by email. Subscription $25, $32 foreign.

Current Needs:

“Primarily fiction; also run meditations (first-person essays).” See guidelines for submission details.

Pays $0.14-$0.20/word for 1200-2000 words

Photos/Art:

“None, however, if an author has accompanying photos, they will be considered.”

Hints:

“It’s imperative writers are familiar with the publication. We are a niche publication with a specific tone guided by our editorial mission. It’s also important to understand the planning process—for time specific material [i.e. holiday related] the material needs to be received at minimum 8 months prior to the appropriate time frame for publishing.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes