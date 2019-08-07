Fitness · Hobby · Paying Markets

Kung Fu Tai Chi

August 7, 2019

Kung Fu Tai Chi
Kung Fu Tai Chi
40748 Encyclopedia Circle
Fremont CA 94538

Phone: (510)656-5100
Fax: (510)656-8844
Website: http://www.kungfumagazine.com/
Guidelines: http://www.kungfumagazine.com/about/guidelines.php

Editor: Gene Ching, Publisher.
Email address: Gene-at-KungFuMagazine.com

About The Publication:

“Chinese Martial Arts.” 70% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 10K. Bimonthly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 3-4 months after acceptance. Buys first N.A. serial rights. No reprints. Responds within 1-2 weeks. Sample copies on newsstands or online. Subscription $15/year domestic, $52/year international.

Current Needs:

“Technical articles on Chinese martial arts.”

Pays $125 for 2000+ words

Photos/Art:

“Submit 8 minimum photos, full size 300 dpi. No pay.”

Hints:

“Be familiar with our publication and genre so as not to be redundant.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes