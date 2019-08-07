Kung Fu Tai Chi
40748 Encyclopedia Circle
Fremont CA 94538
Phone: (510)656-5100
Fax: (510)656-8844
Website: http://www.kungfumagazine.com/
Guidelines: http://www.kungfumagazine.com/about/guidelines.php
Editor: Gene Ching, Publisher.
Email address: Gene-at-KungFuMagazine.com
About The Publication:
“Chinese Martial Arts.” 70% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 10K. Bimonthly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 3-4 months after acceptance. Buys first N.A. serial rights. No reprints. Responds within 1-2 weeks. Sample copies on newsstands or online. Subscription $15/year domestic, $52/year international.
Current Needs:
“Technical articles on Chinese martial arts.”
Pays $125 for 2000+ words
Photos/Art:
“Submit 8 minimum photos, full size 300 dpi. No pay.”
Hints:
“Be familiar with our publication and genre so as not to be redundant.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes