Hotghostwriter Ltd.

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.hotghostwriter.com

Guidelines:

Editor:

Email address: becomeawriter@hotghostwriter.com

About The Publication:

“We are a fast-paced, growing ghostwriting service that can provide you with consistent and exciting projects week after week! Our mission is to provide the highest quality novels and a great experience to our clients, and we want you to be part of this mission.” Pays on acceptance. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds within 48 hours. Guidelines available by email.

Current Needs:

“We are looking to expand our fiction team with new, quality ROMANCE book writers. We are a fast-paced, growing ghostwriting service that can provide you with consistent and exciting projects week after week! Our mission is to provide the highest quality novels and a great experience to our clients, and we want you to be part of this mission. If you are someone that takes pride in their work and is looking to earn a consistent income doing something you enjoy, with an exciting and motivated team, then this is your opportunity. Consistent work without having to apply for jobs, work comes to you. We are looking for ROMANCE fiction writers. You must have experience in the romance genre and also be open to writing explicit scenes.” Pays $13.00 per 1,000 words. (Shortest projects are 20K words). “Our requirements: – Professional, experienced romance writer that takes pride in their work and can deliver high-quality books consistently; – Native/bilingual English speaking writer; – Eager and available to work and deliver a minimum of 10,000 words a week; – Reliable, well-spoken and open to constructive criticism. If you would like to be considered for a position with us, please send an email to becomeawriter@hotghostwriter.com with the following: – 2-4 book samples with a minimum of 1,000 words each; – Which are your favorite romance sub-genres and why? – Your availability and other commitments (other freelance gigs, job etc.); Please also answer the following questions: – What would you define as high-quality writing? – Why are you freelancing? – What experience do you have in book writing? – Where are you based? – Are you happy with our rate as advertised above?”

$13.00 per 1,000 words

Photos/Art:

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes