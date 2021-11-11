Gourmet Traveller Wine

Lower Ground Floor, 119 Kippax St

Surry Hills, Sydney, Austrailia 2010

Phone: +64(0)408-489-507

Fax:

Website: http://gourmettravellerwine.com/

Guidelines:

Editor: Judy Sarris, Editor-in-Chief

Email address: jsarris@gourmettravellerwine.com

About The Publication:

“Australia’s leading wine magazine, Gourmet Traveller WINE includes wine, other drinks, food, wine-related travel and features.” Welcomes new writers. Bimonthly in print. Pays on publication. Publishes ms within 8-12 weeks after acceptance. Buys first Australian rights for print. No reprints. Responds within one week. Guidelines available by email to wine@gourmettravellerwine.com.

Pays $0.50-$0.70/word.

Current Needs:

“Articles on winemakers, wine regions, and wine travel.” Pays $0.50-$0.70/word. Articles run 250 words up to 2,500 words for features. Submit short query with article idea via email.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Make any queries about story ideas concise. We’ll get back to writer for further details if idea is of interest.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes