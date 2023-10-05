Flash Frog

1010 16th Street, #311

San Francisco CA 94107

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://flash-frog.com/

Guidelines: https://flash-frog.com/submit

Editor: Eric Scot Tryon, Editor in Chief.

Email address: mailto:flashfroglitmag@gmail.com

About The Publication:

100% freelance. “Flash Frog is an online flash fiction magazine established in January 2021, featuring stories under 1,000 words. We like our stories like we like our dart frogs: small, brightly colored, and deadly to the touch. Each story is also accompanied by original artwork created just for that piece.” Welcomes new writers. Weekly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms around 3 months after acceptance. Buys one-time rights. No reprints. Responds in 2-3 days. Sample stories available online. Guidelines online.

Pays $25/story

Current Needs:

“Flash fiction under 1,000 words.” Pays $25/story. Submit query via email as an attachment with bio.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“The most common mistakes are not reading/following the submission guidelines and/or not familiarizing yourself with the magazine and what we publish. We are open year round, but only read ghost stories in July and only read contest submissions in January. Otherwise, we are always looking for your best, most compelling flash fiction!”

