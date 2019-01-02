Flash Fiction Online

“Flash Fiction Online publishes short fiction of 500-1000 words, both originals and reprints, and in a variety of genres including literary, science fiction, fantasy, and horror. We consider flash fiction a complete story in a tiny package. We want developed empathetic characters and discernible resolved plots.” Welcomes new writers. Circ. 500K. Monthly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 4-8 months after acceptance. Buys first worldwide English rights for originals with one year exclusivity, and non exclusive worldwide rights for reprints. Accepts reprints. Responds usually within 48 hours, sometimes up to 8 weeks. Sample copies online. Subscriptions are free. Guidelines online at http://flashfictiononline.com/main/submission-guidelines-flash-fiction/.

Pays $60 for originals and $20 for reprints. 500-1,000 words. Submit complete ms with cover letter online at https://ffo.submittable.com/submit, please remove author info.

“They’re very short, but they are still stories. That means the best ones have strong, interesting characters, plots, and (to some extent, at least) settings. We’re not that concerned about genre. Many of us have a fondness for science fiction and fantasy, but we also like literary fiction; and in any case, great flash stories aren’t always easily classified. If you wrote it, and you love it, then submit it.”

