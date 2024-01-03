Fiction

c/o Dept. of English, City College of New York, Convent Avenue at 138th Street

New York NY 10031

Phone: 212 650 6319

Website: https://www.fictioninc.com/

Guidelines: https://www.fictioninc.com/submit

Editor: David LaBounty

Email address: fictionmageditors@gmail.com

About The Publication:

“The guiding principle of Fiction has always been to go to terra incognita in the writing of the imagination, and to ask that modern fiction set itself serious questions, interrogating the nature of the real and the fantastic. It represents no particular school of fiction, except the innovative. Fiction has traditionally attempted to make accessible the inaccessible, to bring the experimental to a broader audience. As a result of its willingness to publish the difficult, experimental and unusual, Fiction has a unique reputation in the U.S. and abroad as a journal of future directions. We pride ourselves on publishing established writers along with new, emerging voices that have not yet been heard.” Pays on publication. Publishes ms 3-12 months after acceptance. Buys First N.A. Rights. No reprints. Guidelines online.

Current Needs:

“We are looking for the best new works of fiction available, leaning toward the unconventional. We accept a variety of genres including but not limited to: experimental, satire, literary, translations, and contemporary. Staying under 5,000 words is encouraged, but we’ll read short story, novelette, and novella fiction manuscripts of any length. We do not publish full length novels, flash fiction, non-fiction, stage plays, screenplays, poetry, hybrid works, unsolicited interviews, or genres such as: science fiction, romance, erotica, and young adult.” Pays $50-$100/article. Submit complete manuscript by email.

$50.00

Photos/Art:

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes