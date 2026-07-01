Fahmidan Journal

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Fax:

Website: https://www.fahmidan.net/

Guidelines: https://www.fahmidan.net/journal-submissions

Editor: . A.R. Arthur, Editor in Chief; Yasmine Dashti, Managing Editor.

Email address: mailto:fahmidanjournal@gmail.com

About The Publication:

THIS PUBLICATION USED SUBMITTABLE, WHICH CHARGES WRITERS TO SUBMIT THEIR WORK.

“Founded in the Summer of 2020 by Ranna Kisswani & A.R. Arthur (formerly A.R. Salandy), Fahmidan Journal hopes to bring out diverse voices and their cacophonous words. Our Press, founded in 2021, is focused on the publication of POC & Women Identifying voices ardent in battle against subjugation! Now in its third year, Fahmidan Journal is now a paying market! We publish quarterly. Send us your thought-provoking existentialism, your phobias, your darkest moments. Entrance us with your whimsical fantasy. Move us to tears with your truth in a world of suffering. Captivate and intrigue us with your hopes and dreams.” Welcomes new writers. Quarterly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms within 2-4 months of acceptance. “Buys British Serial Rights, First Anthology and First Audio rights, as well as the right to archive your work on our open-access platforms post publication.” No reprints. Responds within 25 days. Sample articles available online. Guidelines online.”

Current Needs:

“We’re open 24/7 year round for poetry, prose (fiction & non fiction)/(flash & short stories).” Pays $25/article. “Genre Guidelines:

Poetry – Submit up to seven poems (three for free submissions). Poems should be no longer than 3 A4 pages but we’re open to diverse formats as. Poems should be single-spaced and each begin on a new page. Please clearly indicate when a poem goes beyond one page. We prefer submissions that consist of more than one poem to better understand your style and the influence of your authorial intent even if your poems are on different topics. Prose – Submit one piece of between 1000 and 2500 words. We accept both fiction and nonfiction prose submissions. Unfortunately, we do not accept excerpts of longer works. Flash – Submit up to five pieces (two for free submissions) of no more than 800 words. We publish both fiction and nonfiction flash submissions.” Submit ms via Submittable. Writers may be charged a fee by Submittable to submit to this publication.

Pays $25/article

Photos/Art:

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes