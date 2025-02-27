Factor Four Magazine

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://factorfourmag.com

Guidelines: https://factorfourmag.com/submissionsinfo/

Editor:

Email address: mailto:factorfourmag@gmail.com

About The Publication:

“Factor Four Magazine is a monthly magazine featuring flash fiction stories from the Speculative Fiction realm. We publish stories you can read on the go right here on our website.” Monthly. Sample articles available online. Publishes ms within 2 weeks of acceptance. No reprints. Responds within 30 days. Guidelines online.

Current Needs:

“We publish flash fiction in the genres of speculative fiction, specifically science fiction, fantasy, supernatural, super hero, or any combination of these. We are looking for stories that are engaging to our readers in such a short word count. Please take note of these factors (pun intended) when submitting stories to us. Factor Four Magazine is also looking to purchase digital art for use as our covers for our monthly magazine. We are looking for artwork that has strong Science Fiction, Fantasy, Supernatural, or Superhero themes. To see samples of various artwork we’ve purchased in the past, look at our past issues.” Pays $0.11/word, excludes title and author info, for articles of 1,000 words. Submit ms through the website.

$0.10/word

Photos/Art:

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes