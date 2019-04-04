Diabetes Self-Management

About The Publication:

“Diabetes Self-Management is a consumer health publication that aims to help people with diabetes control their condition. We cover nutrition, exercise, pharmacology, medical and technological advances, and mental health issues. We do not publish personal experiences, celebrity profiles, or research breakthroughs.” 95% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 410K. Bimonthly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 4-12 months after acceptance. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds within 6 weeks.

Current Needs:

“Accurate, up-to-date knowledge of diabetes and its treatment.” Pays up to $700 for 2000-2500 words. Submit query by email.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes