DBS Press: Dracula Beyond Stoker

2724 Berwyn Rd

Bensalem PA 19020

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://www.dbspress.com/

Guidelines: https://www.dbspress.com/submissions

Editor: Tucker Christine, Editor.

Email address:

About The Publication:

“Dracula Beyond Stoker is a fiction journal dedicated to celebrating and continuing the legacy of Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Each issue features 10-12 new stories focusing on a specific aspect of the story whether it be a character, location, theme, etc.” Welcomes new writers. Biannual. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms within 3-6 months of acceptance. Buys first serial English language, print and electronic rights, exclusively for six months. Accepts reprints 10 years after original publication. Responds in 30-90 days. Guidelines online at.

Pays $0.05/word for new fiction, and $55/article for reprints.

Current Needs:

“The theme for the next issue will be The Brides of Dracula.” Pays $0.05/word for new fiction, and $55/article for reprints. Articles range 1500-5000 words. Submit query by email.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“I receive too many subs that are simply vampire stories and not Dracula related. Please don’t send these.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes