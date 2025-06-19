CRAFT Literary Magazine

Guidelines: https://www.craftliterary.com/submit

Editor: Courtney Harler, Editor-in-Chief

“Established in 2017 as a literary magazine for fiction, CRAFT expanded in 2020 to publish creative nonfiction as well. We explore how writing works, reading pieces with a focus on the elements of craft, on the art of prose. We feature previously unpublished creative work, with occasional reprints, as well as critical pieces including craft essays and interviews. All published creative pieces include an author’s note and an editorial introduction that both discuss stylistics in the work. We do not charge fees for our fiction or creative nonfiction submissions, or for our craft categories, and we are a paying market. Our general submissions are open year-round with no capacity limits. We value accessibility—keeping CRAFT free to read and free to submit to is our priority. We work with all writers, established as well as emerging. All creative work published in CRAFT comes through submission; we do not solicit fiction or creative nonfiction. We offer editorial feedback on short prose, as well as free fast-response submissions for writers from historically marginalized groups.” Weekly. Pays on publication. Publishes within two months of acceptance. Buys First Serial Publication Rights for three months. Sometimes accepts reprints for contests. Responds in four to five months. Guidelines online.

Pays $50 – $200

“We seek stellar literary prose in many forms: flash fiction, short fiction, flash creative nonfiction, longform creative nonfiction, craft essays, and interviews. Read our archives to get a sense of our aesthetic. Explore our site’s pages for more specific guidelines.” Pays $100/flash fiction, $200/short fiction, $100/flash creative nonfiction, $200/longform creative nonfiction, $50/Craft essays, $50/interviews, and $100/hybrid interviews. Contest winners vary, with at least $1000.

“Please watch our social media for exciting upcoming contests!”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes