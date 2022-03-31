ChristianBook.Club

P.O. Box 9

Rio Vista CA 94571

Phone: 267-528-5530

Fax:

Website: https://christianbook.club

Guidelines:

Editor: Arabella Iglesias, Co-owner; Mitchell Stern, Co-owner.

Email address: mailto:arabella@christianbook.club

About The Publication:

“We review, recommend, and facilitate discussion around books for Christian women. We focus on titles that will help women overcome fear, depression, & anxiety; and strengthen their relationship with God through self-reflection and healing. We aim to be a book club for Christian women, but we welcome all faithful readers. We also publish articles to help Christian writers publish their books and start faith-based businesses.” Pays upon publication. Publishes ms within 72 hours of acceptance. Buys all rights. Accepts reprints. Responds within 24 hours. Guidelines available upon acceptance.

Pays: $15 / 500 words

Current Needs:

“We have a variety of prompts for which we are looking to have articles written for our blog.” Pays $15/500 words, with articles ranging from 1,500 to 5,000 words. Submit query by email with sample articles of previously published work.

HINTS: “We would love to help aspiring writers market their books!”

$15 / 500 words

Photos/Art:

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes