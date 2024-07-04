Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 07/04/2024

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Food Writer
Food Republic
Freelance Food Writer
Daily Meal
Freelance Food Writer
Chowhound
Freelance Technical Writer
System One
Freelance Legal Content Writer
Exponential Marketing
Freelance Script Writer – for a true crime related YouTube channel
Crealon Media Group
Freelance Writer/CEO
Glimpse
Freelance Full-time Curriculum Writers – Elementary Teachers, Phonics and Science of Reading Experience. Pays $30/hour.
The Reimagined Classroom
Full-time Remote Assistant Copywriter – Pays $24-$25/hour
FP Movement (part of Urban Outfitters)
Full-time Remote Associate Editor
Ziff Davis Shopping
Freelance TikTok Script Writer – Pays $28-$30/hour.
Herfes
Freelance Cybersecurity Content Writer
Graphite
Full-time Remote Editorial Strategist
Dropbox
Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Pays $70K-$90K/year
Govcio LLC
Full-time Remote Legal Technical Writer – Pays $28-$34/hour
Credit Acceptance
Full-time Remote Fundraising Content Writer – Pays $50K-$60K/year
Bethany Christian Services
Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Pays $63K-$87K/year
Tackle.io
Full-time Remote Marketing Copywriter – Pays $55K-$65K/year
Mai Placement
Full-time Remote Mid-Level Technical Writer – AI experience preferred. Pays $80K/year.
Sancorp Consulting, LLC
Freelance Compliance Specialist and Technical Writer – Pays $44.97-$50.07/hour.
PDSSOFT INC
Freelance Writer – for Government Model-Based System Engineering
Responsify
Freelance Writer – for Government Contract Administration. Pays $100/day.
Responsify
Freelance Content Writer / Creator / Adviser – Requires Master’s in Mathematics or Physics or Chemistry. Pays $26.41-$31.81/hour.
Kutir Corporation
Full-time Remote Senior Proposal Technical Writer
Tidal Basin
Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Pays $65K-$75K/year.
Geek Sources Inc
Full-time Remote Content Writer – Pays $35K-$45K/year.
David Arkin Consulting
Freelance Cybersecurity Writer
MacPaw Inc.
Full-time Remote Course Editor
Liberty University
Full-time Remote Content Writer – Requires Masters in Math OR Physics OR Chemistry. Pays $21-$23/hour.
TekisHub Consulting Services
Pear Associates
