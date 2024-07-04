Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 07/04/2024

July 4, 2024 No Comments

Freelance Food Writer
Food Republic

Freelance Food Writer
Daily Meal

Freelance Food Writer
Chowhound

Freelance Technical Writer
System One

Freelance Legal Content Writer
Exponential Marketing

Freelance Script Writer – for a true crime related YouTube channel
Crealon Media Group

Freelance Writer/CEO
Glimpse

Freelance Full-time Curriculum Writers – Elementary Teachers, Phonics and Science of Reading Experience. Pays $30/hour.
The Reimagined Classroom

Full-time Remote Assistant Copywriter – Pays $24-$25/hour
FP Movement (part of Urban Outfitters)

Full-time Remote Associate Editor
Ziff Davis Shopping

Freelance TikTok Script Writer – Pays $28-$30/hour.
Herfes

Freelance Cybersecurity Content Writer
Graphite

Full-time Remote Editorial Strategist
Dropbox

Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Pays $70K-$90K/year
Govcio LLC

Full-time Remote Legal Technical Writer – Pays $28-$34/hour
Credit Acceptance

Full-time Remote Fundraising Content Writer – Pays $50K-$60K/year
Bethany Christian Services

Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Pays $63K-$87K/year
Tackle.io

Full-time Remote Marketing Copywriter – Pays $55K-$65K/year
Mai Placement

Full-time Remote Mid-Level Technical Writer – AI experience preferred. Pays $80K/year.
Sancorp Consulting, LLC

Freelance Compliance Specialist and Technical Writer – Pays $44.97-$50.07/hour.
PDSSOFT INC

Freelance Writer – for Government Model-Based System Engineering
Responsify

Freelance Writer – for Government Contract Administration. Pays $100/day.
Responsify

Freelance Content Writer / Creator / Adviser – Requires Master’s in Mathematics or Physics or Chemistry. Pays $26.41-$31.81/hour.
Kutir Corporation

Full-time Remote Senior Proposal Technical Writer
Tidal Basin

Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Pays $65K-$75K/year.
Geek Sources Inc

Full-time Remote Content Writer – Pays $35K-$45K/year.
David Arkin Consulting

Freelance Cybersecurity Writer
MacPaw Inc.

Full-time Remote Course Editor
Liberty University

Full-time Remote Content Writer – Requires Masters in Math OR Physics OR Chemistry. Pays $21-$23/hour.
TekisHub Consulting Services

Pear Associates

