Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 07/04/2024

Freelance Food Writer

Food Republic

Freelance Food Writer

Daily Meal

Freelance Food Writer

Chowhound

Freelance Technical Writer

System One

Freelance Legal Content Writer

Exponential Marketing

Freelance Script Writer – for a true crime related YouTube channel

Crealon Media Group

Freelance Writer/CEO

Glimpse

Freelance Full-time Curriculum Writers – Elementary Teachers, Phonics and Science of Reading Experience. Pays $30/hour.

The Reimagined Classroom

Full-time Remote Assistant Copywriter – Pays $24-$25/hour

FP Movement (part of Urban Outfitters)

Full-time Remote Associate Editor

Ziff Davis Shopping

Freelance TikTok Script Writer – Pays $28-$30/hour.

Herfes

Freelance Cybersecurity Content Writer

Graphite

Full-time Remote Editorial Strategist

Dropbox

Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Pays $70K-$90K/year

Govcio LLC

Full-time Remote Legal Technical Writer – Pays $28-$34/hour

Credit Acceptance

Full-time Remote Fundraising Content Writer – Pays $50K-$60K/year

Bethany Christian Services

Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Pays $63K-$87K/year

Tackle.io

Full-time Remote Marketing Copywriter – Pays $55K-$65K/year

Mai Placement

Full-time Remote Mid-Level Technical Writer – AI experience preferred. Pays $80K/year.

Sancorp Consulting, LLC

Freelance Compliance Specialist and Technical Writer – Pays $44.97-$50.07/hour.

PDSSOFT INC

Freelance Writer – for Government Model-Based System Engineering

Responsify

Freelance Writer – for Government Contract Administration. Pays $100/day.

Responsify

Freelance Content Writer / Creator / Adviser – Requires Master’s in Mathematics or Physics or Chemistry. Pays $26.41-$31.81/hour.

Kutir Corporation

Full-time Remote Senior Proposal Technical Writer

Tidal Basin

Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Pays $65K-$75K/year.

Geek Sources Inc

Full-time Remote Content Writer – Pays $35K-$45K/year.

David Arkin Consulting

Freelance Cybersecurity Writer

MacPaw Inc.

Full-time Remote Course Editor

Liberty University

Full-time Remote Content Writer – Requires Masters in Math OR Physics OR Chemistry. Pays $21-$23/hour.

TekisHub Consulting Services

Pear Associates

