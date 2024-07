Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 07/18/2024

DON’T FORGET! THIS SATURDAY IS THE SUMMER, 2024 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST ! It’s tons of fun so don’t delay if you want to play!! 🙂

Freelance Travel Writer – Pays $21/hour

Static Media

Freelance Content Writer

Fortune Writers

Freelance Writer – Pays $15/hour

Grammarly

Freelance Entertainment Reporter – Pays $10-$50/hour

African Media Network LLC

Freelance Food Review Writer

Static Media

Freelance Writer for Minute Taking – Pays $20-$25/hour

Minutes Solutions

Freelance Writer

CBS Television Stations

Freelance Windows Editor

MakeUseOf & How-To Geek

Remote Full-Time Content & SEO Manager

ArcSite

Freelance News Writer

Busy Pixel Media

Freelance Writer

GSTV

Remote Full-Time Technical Proposal Writer – Pays $85/hour

Clovity

Freelance Writer

Integration International Inc.

Freelance Gaming News Writer

Comic Book Resources (CBR)

Remote Full-Time Content Writer – Pays $19/hour

The Advocates

Freelance Writer – Pays $30-$40/hour

The Arena Group

Freelance Social Work Content Writer/Editor

EBSCO Information Services

Remote Full-Time Copywriter

Bowlero Corporation

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $45-$50/hour

Cella

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $20-$35/hour

Speedwork

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $22-$28/hour

NoGigiddy

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $60K-$65K/year

IFG – International Financial Group

Remote Full-Time Specifications Writer

Little Diversified Architectural Consulting

Remote Full-Time Creative Copywriter

Mighty Networks

Remote Full-Time Pharma Copywriter – Pays $65/hour

Clutch

Remote Full-Time Marketing Copywriter – Pays $60K/year

INDI Staffing Services

Freelance Cloud Content Writer – Pays $40-$50/hour

netPolarity, Inc.

Freelance Engineering and Tech Writer

Mechanical Engineering HQ

Remote Full-Time Content Writer

Kutir Corporation

Freelance Finance Writer

Compose.ly

