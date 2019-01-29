Bible Advocate
P.O. Box 33677
Denver CO 80233
Phone:
Fax:
Website: http://www.baonline.org
Guidelines: https://baonline.org/write-for-us
Editor: Sherri Langton, Associate Editor
Email address: bibleadvocate@cog7.org
About The Publication:
“The Bible Advocate is one of the oldest religious magazines in America, founded in 1863. It is published by the Church of God (Seventh Day). The BA is geared to help Christians understand and obey God’s Word, with articles on Bible doctrine, current social and religious issues, Christian living, Bible topics, textual or biblical book studies, prophecy, and personal experience. We also print fillers (sidebars) and poetry (traditional, free, and blank verse). No fiction.” 25% – 30% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 13,000. Bimonthly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms three months to a year after acceptance. Buys first rights. Accepts reprints. Responds 4-10 weeks. Subscription is free. Guidelines online at https://baonline.org/write-for-us.
Current Needs:
“Articles, personal experiences, and testimonies relating to our 2019 themes (on website). We are covering the Great Commission next year.” Pays an honorarium of $25 per published page, up to $65. Poetry and fillers pay $20. Articles typically run 500 -1,500 words. Poetry runs 5 – 25 lines. Submit complete manuscript with cover letter by email only.
Photos/Art:
N/A
Hints:
Welcomes New Writers: Yes