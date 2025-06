Amateur Traveler / California Amateur Travel

11008 W. Ave M14, Suite A – D180

Palmdale CA 93551

Phone: 408-416-6348

Fax:

Website: https://california.amateurtraveler.com/

Guidelines:

Editor: Chris Christensen, Publisher

Email address: mailto:chris2x@gmail.com

About The Publication:

“California centric travel blog.” 17K page views per month. Bimonthly. Pays on invoice, monthly. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds within one week. Guidelines available upon request by email.

Pays $25/story

Current Needs:

“I am looking for multiple California-based writers to write 2 posts a month about one California destination. Pays $25/story with 1400-2000 words along with photos.” Submit query by email.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

