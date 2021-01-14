How to Find and Get Published in Literary Journals – by Hunter Liguore

For the new writer, literary journals offer the opportunity to showcase your work, and make a name for yourself. For the experienced writer, it’s a great way to share your work in community with others who love to read. But, how do you go about choosing which literary journal to submit your work to? In this article, we’ll discuss the process.

Getting Started

If you think of literary journals as not a 5-star hotel that only a few privileged people can get into, but more of a public park where you can have a picnic anytime, anywhere, then submitting becomes far easier. Consider having a portfolio of writing that includes three to five polished pieces to submit, and begin sourcing markets. Here are some ideas to consider:

1. Author Biographies: Begin by looking for the right literary journal through the biographies of the authors you read and love. Where have they been published. Author bios become an immediate source of creating a plan and path for your own success. For instance, if you’re a crime writer, you can see that Val McDermid, the Queen of Mystery, published one of her earliest short stories, “Driving A Hard Bargain,” in The Mail on Sunday. If you have similar aspirations, you might do the same, or find a similar opportunity.

2. Writers Conferences: Conferences like the annual AWP will give you an incredible opportunity to meet the editors of literary journals directly. If you have the opportunity to attend, ask them what they are most interested in reading and what they have seen too much of. Doing so, you may find that journals you thought perfect are less so, while realizing that others not on your original radar are a perfect fit for you. Conferences also connect you with new markets and startups, giving you a chance to be part of some early issues before they take off.

3. Online market listings: Weekly or monthly listings are available online, and offer writers a cache of market opportunities to scour through on a regular basis. It can seem like an easy way to know at a glance which markets are accepting what and when. The one (possible) downside is that they’re being viewed by thousands of other writers, all submitting, too. The upside is possibly gaining an opportunity you might not have known about if you’d searched on your own.

Check out the following online sources:

WritersWeekly

Duotrope

NewPages

Entropy

Funds4Writers

Erica Dreifus’ The Practicing Writer

4. Yearly anthologies: Best of Anthologies are cultivated through the editorial recommendations of the most prominent journals over the preceding year. It’s an added bonus to publish with journals that submit work to these yearly collections because, if your work is chosen, it gets published and read again. Collections like The Pushcart Prize, Non-Required Reading; Best of Sci-fi & Fantasy; O. Henry Prize Awards, are great places to start. At the back of each edition is a superb list of journals that can be utilized as a resource for submitting your own work.

And what about rejections? Aren’t they part of the process? Sure, but they are also a needed part of the process. If your work is declined, don’t take it personally. Make sure you did your homework, and keep trying. Always be willing to go back and revise, and keep writing. Consider the writing process of the late author, Ray Bradbury, who wrote a short story a day. He wasn’t waiting around to hear ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ Instead, he continued to write and develop his craft for many years, even after he gained success.

We have so many opportunities and places to write for today so keep busy. Pretty soon, you’ll get one acceptance, and then another, and another.

RELATED

Hunter Liguore is a writer, professor, and historian. Her work has appeared in Bellevue Literary Review, Irish Pages, Anthropology & Humanism, and more. Her picture book, “The Whole World in Nan’s Soup” is forthcoming from YeeHoo Press. For more: www.hunterliguore.org or @skytale_writer.

>>>Read More WritersWeekly Feature Articles<<<

QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments

Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!

In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.



Also includes:

Abbi Perrets' form letter that brings in $30,000-$45,000 annually

Sample phone query from Christine Greeley

The Six Golden Rules of Queries and Submissions...and How I Broke Them! by Bob Freiday

Your Rights As a "Freelancer"

and ANGELA HOY'S SECRET for finding ongoing freelance work from companies that have a stable of freelancers, yet never run ads for them!

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!