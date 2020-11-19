Submittable – Good for Writers…or Not?

Many online publishers and even magazines are using Submittable (previously called Submishmash) to collect queries and manuscripts from freelance writers. Is this site a good deal for writers? We don’t think so.

At WritersWeekly, we receive numerous query letters and manuscripts each week. We use an online contact form on our website. It’s not hard. Our Managing Editor, Brian Whiddon, fields those queries, and sends rejections and acceptance letters. When someone’s query is accepted, he copies and pastes a form acceptance letter with our terms and, voila, the job is done. Easy peasy!

I’m not sure why any firm would want to login to a third-party website, and thumb through a database of submissions. Submittable’s Basic program for publishers is currently $999. OUCH!! Oh, sure, they have lots of bells and whistles but I’ve never been one to make a simple process more complex…no matter how pretty the computer screen can look in the process.

Here’s the problem for writers.

When using Submittable, publications can charge writers a fee to submit (the minimum is $2.00) a query or manuscript. Or, they can choose not to charge a fee. Submittable itself will charge the publisher 99 cents per submission + 5% of the fee the publisher charges writers. This may prompt publishers to charge writers even more money in order to pay that fee to Submittable.

So, now it makes sense why some publishers are using Submittable. They can PROFIT from every submission from writers!

In WritersWeekly’s Paying Markets column, we blacklist publications that charge reading fees. Writers should never be charged to have their query or manuscript considered for publication. When we do mistakenly publish a paying market that has a hidden reading fee that we didn’t previously catch (hey, it happens…), we immediately remove that market when one of our readers reports that to us. WE LOVE OUR READERS!!

If more writers refuse to pay reading fees, fewer publishers will charge them. As more writers fall into the reading-fee trap, the more greedy publishers will become.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again. DO NOT PAY READING FEES.

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com

