How to Get into Freelance Writing for Ad Agencies – by Tim Stevensen

Marketing is the lifeline of any business. Entrepreneurs often need marketing materials to help them drive traffic, increase search engagement, and make their brands known. Although most businesses will have an internal marketing department, they still liaise with ad agencies to assist with their marketing efforts, and bring in the clients they need. This is where freelance writers come in!

Ad agencies hire freelance writers to write brochures, create posters, develop email campaigns, write press releases, sales letters, and much more. With your writing skills, you can make a killing working for different ad agencies.

Getting Started

My first gig at an agency, which has given me repeat work up to date, paid me $35 per hour. Working 10 hours a week, I could rake in an easy $350 weekly working on all sorts of interesting writing projects. I’ve been with the agency for over five years now, and I currently earn $55 per hour.

When you first start writing for agencies, you can expect anywhere from $25 to $35 per hour, depending on the agency and the complexity of the projects. The good news is agencies that solely rely on freelance work are always ready to negotiate. Never undersell your services—always quote higher to give room for negotiation without getting burned.

To kick-start your ad writing career, compile a portfolio of samples that will strengthen your application. As ad writing is diverse, showcase your best skills in writing sales letters, brochures, and drip emails. This will help you show off your writing chops, and let the client know why they should hire you.

Finding Ad Writing Jobs

Knowing where to look is the first step to landing the most lucrative ad writing gigs. Job search engines like Indeed.com, Best Writing, and LinkedIn compile the best ad writing jobs online. With an active subscription, you’ll get email or text notifications whenever new jobs are available.

I’ve also landed a few well-paying writing gigs on CraigsList. As many agencies put up “help wanted” ads on CraigsList, it’s easy to find a couple of local companies looking for ad writers.

By googling the search word, “advertising agency + ad writer”, you’ll find some opportunities that match your specific skill set. Visit every website that comes up, search for the appropriate email address, and send a letter of introduction. Include your expertise, and mention that you can assist with their freelance overload, and exceed their expectations.

PR Newswire is also an invaluable resource that publishes a weekly feature called the “Agency Roster Lead”, which is a roundup of ad agencies looking for talent. Google “Agency Roster Lead + PR Newswire” in your search browser, and voila! An endless list of opportunities awaits!

Don’t be disappointed if you don’t find writing opportunities immediately. A little patience will go a long way.

Tips That Will Help You Stand Out

Whether you’re a beginner or an expert ad writer, these tips will help you be a stand-out writer:

Market Yourself

Securing the best writing jobs is about how well you can market yourself, and make your expertise known to ad agencies, rather than replying to random job posts. The most successful ad writers are master marketers. They network, advertise themselves through word of mouth, and create killer portfolios. Marketing yourself also includes having a professional website that is home to your portfolio, work results, client list, references, and testimonials.

Search Locally

Google won’t give you all the information you need. Finding freelance work locally also gives you an advantage against your competition. Ad agencies are known to appreciate local talent. An online directory like your local Yellow Pages will help you locate ad agencies that might be seeking help in your city.

Accept Smaller Projects First

While you have to think big as a writer, starting small is the best way to get ahead as an ad writer. Accept smaller, simpler jobs that will help you build a portfolio and resume first before going for the big wigs.

Writing for ad agencies is about having fun while working on the projects that you enjoy. Believe in yourself, and don’t be afraid to go after the kind of work that matters to you.

Tim Stevensen is a full-time copywriter who has written ads for agencies like InBeat, Web Tonic, Ogilvy, and many more. His works have also been featured in Business Insider and Indian Times.