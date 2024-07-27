One of the best things about living in this fast-paced Internet age is that you can live, work, and travel anywhere all at once. If you’re the type who enjoys adventure and the thrill of outdoor living, sightseeing, and exploring the world, an RV or Campervan is all you need to do what you love on the go. There are online publications and resource sites for such enthusiasts where everyone can share their unique stories and experiences from around the world to inspire and motivate other road-trippers. That means the RV life is only getting bigger.

More and more travel enthusiasts are embracing the live-as-you travel craze to make their road trips and vacations more adventurous. And you can guess how they’re doing it: Van living and RVing. If you’re a travel fanatic who loves to document your experiences living and traveling the world from the comfort of your RV or Campervan, you can share these unique personal stories with various magazines, and get paid for them.

Below is a list of six publications that focus exclusively on the personal experiences of RV enthusiasts capturing their adventures through photos and captivating stories. Rates vary from $50 to $500, depending on story length, in-depth research, and reporting. As usual, be sure to read their submission guidelines, and meet every requirement to increase the chances of your pitch getting accepted. It sure would be a fun way to get paid doing what you’re passionate about!

6 RV Living and Van Life Publications That Pay Writers

Here is the list of six publications that will pay for your story of adventure RV traveling. Some also accept blogs and reviews of the best RV, campervans, and travel cars so you can submit more than just a personal essay. Stories range from 400 to 2000 words and most sites pay upon acceptance through PayPal. So, ensure you can receive payments via PayPal before you pitch a story to these sites.

1. Rova

Rova is a North American magazine that focuses on road trip stories around the region. They publish insightful stories and spectacular images. They’re all about living on the road, and seek to challenge the notion of the typical American lifestyle. They accept pitches from road trippers, travel nuts, RV freaks, and extraordinary writers with a creative streak.

Rova pays a flat rate of $200 per article/photo essay upon acceptance. Read their editorial guidelines carefully, and then submit your pitch through their submission form: They're looking for personal essays about life on the American road and van life experiences. They also accept unique photos and offer author bylines with a link to your bio. This is a great opportunity for writers looking to build their portfolio in the RV travel niche, not forgetting that they also pay for each story or photo that they publish.

2. Family Traveler

As the name implies, Family Traveler is all about traveling families, offering advice, tips, and inspiration to ensure families enjoy incredible trips. They provide itineraries to parents looking for a family weekend getaway, the best routes for sightseeing while RVying, and advice on settling in unfamiliar territories with children.

They seek useful, practical travel information gained from first-hand experiences to inspire, engage, and educate affluent traveling parents seeking to introduce their children to new cultures and places within North America and abroad. If you have an inspirational travel story that addresses the best destinations for families, you can pitch the magazine for consideration.

They accept well-researched stories backed with facts, links verifications, and, of course, photos. Ensure you read their submission guidelines before pitching. The site pays $50 per post and word count can be between 600 to 2000 for online pieces. Submissions for magazine pieces should be 50 to 1200 words for which they pay $.25 per word.

3. HitTheRoad

HitTheRoad is another site for road-trippers and travel fanatics living in rental vans, RVs, and cars while exploring far-flung unfamiliar places in Oceania. They help travelers with itineraries and lists of the best campervan rental companies in Australia and New Zealand.

If you’re not actively traveling but can vouch for a few rental companies you’ve worked with, you can submit reviews of the best motorhomes (RV, campervans, and travel cars) to HitTheRoad. So long as it’s a company whose products and services you’ve used, you can compare and share your experiences to inform and educate fellow travelers.

payments start at $50 depending on article type and length. Payments are made via PayPal after publication. Read their editorial guidelines: Currently, they're looking to list all the campervan hire companies and car rentals in the world. Pitch your original writings, photography, or video(s) that depicts the adventures, cultures, and amazing experiences of road trips in Australia, New Zealand the USA, and Canada. They accept articles of 500 words and above and

4. World Nomads

World Nomads is a travel magazine looking for pitches for their Travel Wiser section. They’re looking for fresh, original pieces geared to assist travelers prepare for trips to various places. Writers can pitch stories on how to hire a motorhome on a budget, how to choose the right travel gear, and tips for staying fit and healthy on the road.

Their pay is competitive, starting at AUD 0.70 per word for written content. Once your pitch is accepted, the editor will assign you a specific word count though their pieces typically range from 800–1,200 words. More information on pitching World Nomads can be found here: They're seeking helpful and practical information derived from personal experiences of other writer-travelers as well as experts.

5. Travel+Leisure

Travel+Leisure tells big and small stories from around the world. They’re always looking for new and exciting travel stories from writers from everywhere. They’re particularly interested in essayistic, first-person or as-told-to, or service-oriented stories. Their audience is made up of active and passionate travelers keen on adventure, active travel, history, solo trips, luxury, the arts, spa vacations, multi-generational travel, food, wine, RVs, and even private jets. They want to learn about people and places around the world.

To pitch a story, ensure your idea adds something new to the conversation. They’re looking for original stories not published anywhere else. They pay a flat rate for different types of stories. Writers whose ideas are accepted will receive a rate sheet from the editor and you’ll be paid upon acceptance. Once your pitch is accepted, they require you to submit an invoice alongside your story.

Escapees is a bimonthly magazine for full- and part-time RVers, RVing snowbirds (who are crazy enough to roam about in winter), and anyone considering extensive travel and exploration. Escapees members have varying levels of RVing experience so they seek a wide variety of content not typically covered by conventional RV magazines.

They’re interested in general interest RV-related topics written for RVers, by RVers. They accept how-to articles, profiles, travel features, and photo features. All accepted pitches must be accompanied by a photo during submission and they only accept stories written in a conversational tone. They pay $200 per story and also reimburse the expenses of writers on assignment.

Read their guidelines then submit your original article via their submission form: https://escapees.com/escapees-magazine/submissions

Teri O'halo McMahonn is a freelance lifestyle writer who's been featured in a few publications such as YourTango. A great cook and homemaker, she writes about everything lifestyle: home, food, relationships, travel, kids, and parenting. Teri is also into human interest stories and writes passionate tributes and obituaries on her blog: https://www.teriohalo.com. When not writing for clients, she shares her passion for cooking with organic herbs and spices on her blog:

https://www.organichealthbloom.com . You can also connect with Teri through LinkedIn . and here: https://www.teriwritestributes.com





