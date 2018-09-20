OUR READERS ARE LAUGHING AT ANGELA!! Readers’ Letters and Comments – 09/20/18

COMMENTS ABOUT:

PART I: A Snake Fell On My Face! ON MY FACE!!!

Hysterical! You told that horrifying story beautifully! Thanks for sharing!

-Johnny Townsend

OMG. I would have been out of my mind!! I have a fear of snakes. I know I would have screamed. The slime alone would have made me want to go home. You’re brave! Haha!

-cinzia8

I laughed so hard reading this. I woulda have high-tailed it out of that blind immediately.

-Witandwisdom4u

Dear Angela:

Good courage, good humor, and good spirit!

Just to make you feel better, I have a navy buddy who was with a navy patrol (P-3C 4-engined patrol planes) who was stationed in Guam for just over a year, and so brought his new wife with him. There were brown snakes all over the place and they take to water systems.

Long horrible story. To make it short, she had just sat herself down on the ceramic throne (commode) when she was ‘nudged’ from below. Wife-shaped hole in the ceiling.

Near Death Experience due to constipation.

Never went there again without a straightened out coat hanger to probe for uninvited guests before making use of the facilities. Truly happy when the tour was over and she returned the Seattle area. Never complained about the rains again.

-Doug Nelson

Reply from Angela Hoy – Publisher of WritersWeekly.com

OH MY GOSH!!!! Something like THAT would have definitely resulted in me being carted away in the Twinkie Mobile!!

-Angela