Comments about “Amputees Are Usually Left for Dead … and Other Secrets I Learned in Search and Rescue Training!”

Comments and Letters about Amputees Are Usually Left for Dead … and Other Secrets I Learned in Search and Rescue Training!

ANGELA! That’s an amazing article on the CERT program! Thanks for sharing all that information – and, of course, for DOING it yourself! Utterly eye-opening – and mind-blowing! KUDOS!

– Wendy Haugh (via email)

Wow! What a lot of great information. There are so many things I never considered. I have one little tidbit I figured out years ago. It’s not for a real emergency, however, at the time it may seem like an emergence. For surface burns (curling irons, kitchen grease splatters), and itchy insect bites, apply Orajel. It will immediately numb the area.

Fascinating information, Angela. Congratulations for stepping up and doing REAL public service, not the kind most politicians “perform.”

Thank you for this valuable information. Hope I never have to use it, but I’ll be better prepared if I do.

