Great Combat Journalist Dies; Snopes Co-founder Plagiarized a LOT?; CNN Accused of “Fear P*rn;” and MORE – In The News – 08/19/21

* Journalism

Can We EVER trust reporters to be honest again?

CNN Accused of ‘Fear P*rn’ for Hyping Story of Broward County Teachers dead from COVID Without Key Context”

“…schools in Broward County don’t start until next week, meaning the teachers who died did not contract the virus in the classroom.”

*Defamation

Not Sure Who to Believe Here…

TikTok Talent Agent Ariadna Jacob Sues NY Times, Reporter Taylor Lorenz for Defamation

“Jacob says the article contained ‘numerous false and disparaging statements’ about her and her business, including the accusation that she leaked nude images of one of her clients.”

Public Figures Deserve Protection, Too.

Christian ministry’s case is ‘perfect’ for the Supreme Court to revisit NYT v. Sullivan, lawyer says

“Under the court’s precedents, Thomas explained in a dissent last month, ‘public figures cannot establish libel without proving by clear and convincing evidence that the defendant acted with ‘actual malice’—that is with knowledge that the published material ‘was false or with reckless disregard of whether it was false.’”

*Plagiarism

54 Copyright Infringement Lawsuits Should Stop His Future Infringements!

Snopes fact-checks its own co-founder, catches him plagiarizing 54 articles following internal review

“BuzzFeed News reported on Friday that David Mikkelson, executive editor of the site, had lifted material from outlets like The Los Angeles Times, Reuters and The Guardian in various reports published between 2015-2019.”

*Publishing

He Fooled Simon & Schuster

Tucker Carlson says Simon & Schuster executives can’t stand him or his new book: ‘They really hate me’

“I think they felt in the end, that it would be worse for them to cancel a book about how they canceled other people’s books than to just let it get published,” Carlson said.

*Journalism

72 Journalists Were Killed in Afghanistan Before Biden Surrendered

10 Reflections on the Afghan Disaster

“The Biden withdrawal from Afghanistan makes a Taliban takeover inevitable and gives al-Qaeda the opportunity to rebuild its network, to the point where it could once again plot attacks around the world.”

* Journalism

I Wonder How Much Luck He’ll Have Hiring New Employees…

Critics Mock left-wing Current Affairs mag After Boss Fires Staffers for Attempting to Form Worker Co-op

“On August 8th, editor-in-chief Nathan J. Robinson (author of ‘Why You Should Be a Socialist’) unilaterally fired most of the workforce to avoid an organizational restructuring that would limit his personal power.”

*Journalism

A Great Loss for Combat Journalism

Journalist Joe Galloway, Chronicler of Vietnam War, Dies

“He is the only civilian awarded a medal of valor by the U.S. Army for actions in combat during the Vietnam War.

*Just Plain STUPID

Another Fake Victim? Amazon Subpoenaed.

Tennessee: fired vaccine expert denies sending dog muzzle to herself

“Based on the information provided to us by Amazon via subpoena, and on information derived from interviews, there is no evidence to indicate that the dog muzzle was intended to threaten Dr Fiscus,” special agent Mario Vigil wrote.

