Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 10/25/18

October 25, 2018 No Comments

Freelance Reporter & Copywriter
Outliers Creative, LLC

Freelance Investigative Reporters
On Point Investigations

Freelance Writer – includes benefits
Jilt

Freelance Senior Content Writer – includes benefits
PYMNTS.com

Freelance Writer
Tribune Media – Broadcasting

Freelance Senior Digital Editor
WeAreTeachers

Freelance Writer/Editor
New Hope Media LLC

Freelance Financial Copywriter
Ready Set Rocket

Freelance Content Creator
Award Force

Freelance Healthcare Content Writer
Zava

Freelance Web Content Manager/Site Manager – Pays £450/week
Men’s Gear

Freelance Copywriter
Piping Rock Health Products

Freelance Resume Writer – Pays $40-$120/day
BOLD

Freelance Mesothelioma Law Content Writer
Consultwebs.com Inc.

Freelance Marketing Content Creator – Pays $20-$35/hour
Atticus Inc.

Freelance Business Writer
Toptal USA

Freelance Creative Writer – Pays $10/hour
Realty Leadership

Smartphone & App Obsessed Freelance Writer
WonderHowTo

Freelance Academic Content Writer
The Tutorverse

Freelance Copy Editor – Pasy $25/hour
BioNews Services

Freelance Daily News Writer
PFM & LAIG

Freelance Copy/Writing Editors
WebpageFX

Freelance Copywriter
Pearson

Freelance Certified Resume Writer
The Write Career Guide

Freelance Writers – Pays $10-$25/hour, to write advice about office life
Quill.com

Freelance Writers – Pays $18.88/hour
blind ad

Freelance Yoga Blog Writer – Pays $50/blog post
blind ad

Freelance Technical Writer and Editor
Arcitura Education

Freelance Editor/Writer – Pays $50/assignment
blind ad

Freelance Medical Transcriptionist/Editor
Integrity Healthcare Documentation Services, LLC

 

