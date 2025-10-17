Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 10/17/2025

Authors, need your book published in time for the Christmas shopping season? Contact us RIGHT AWAY and get $125 off at BookLocker! Details and the discount code are RIGHT HERE.
Freelance Writer and Editor
Cambrick Yard LLC
Freelance Copywriter
Taskify
Freelance Writer – Pays $35-$40/hour
Crossing Hurdles
Remote Full-Time Content Writer
Entegra
Remote Full-Time Travel Content Writer – Pays $7/hour
Naxisweb
Remote Full-Time Content Writer
Dealer eProcess
Freelance Copywriter
Creative Cove Inc.
Freelance Creative Writer
South Hall Literary Magazine (SHLM)
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $45/hour
Mercor
Freelance Pharmaceutical Copywriter – Pays $40-$60/hour
Clutch
Remote Full-Time Copywriter
Instacart
Remote Full-Time Copywriter – Pays $45-$55/hour
Synergy Interactive
Remote Full-Time Content Writer – Pays $100K-$120K/year
Retell AI
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
DSV – Global Transport and Logistics
Remote Full-Time Creative Copywriter – Pays $24K-$60K/year
Dominate Media
Remote Full-Time Content Writer
Markup AI
Remote Full-Time Copywriter – Pays $45-$60/hour
Mainz Brady Group
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $40-$43/hour
Partners Personnel
Remote Full-Time Game Writer – Pays $75K-$120K/year
HoYoverse
Freelance Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Remote Full-Time Copywriter
Moore
Freelance Copywriter
New Engen
Remote Full-Time Principal Medical Publications Writer
ImmunityBio, Inc.
Remote Full-Time Medical Plan Document Writer – Pays $60K-$75K/year
Kelly
Freelance Medical Writer – Pays $55-$60/hour
Collabera
Freelance Content Writer
Taskify
