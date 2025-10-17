Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 10/17/2025

October 17, 2025 No Comments

Print Friendly

Authors, need your book published in time for the Christmas shopping season? Contact us RIGHT AWAY and get $125 off at BookLocker! Details and the discount code are RIGHT HERE. 

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form: http://writersweekly.com/post-job

Freelance Writer and Editor
Cambrick Yard LLC

Freelance Copywriter
Taskify

Freelance Writer – Pays $35-$40/hour
Crossing Hurdles

Remote Full-Time Content Writer
Entegra

Remote Full-Time Travel Content Writer – Pays $7/hour
Naxisweb

Remote Full-Time Content Writer
Dealer eProcess

Freelance Copywriter
Creative Cove Inc.

Freelance Creative Writer
South Hall Literary Magazine (SHLM)

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $45/hour
Mercor

Freelance Pharmaceutical Copywriter – Pays $40-$60/hour
Clutch

Remote Full-Time Copywriter
Instacart

Remote Full-Time Copywriter – Pays $45-$55/hour
Synergy Interactive

Remote Full-Time Content Writer – Pays $100K-$120K/year
Retell AI

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
DSV – Global Transport and Logistics

Remote Full-Time Creative Copywriter – Pays $24K-$60K/year
Dominate Media

Remote Full-Time Content Writer
Markup AI

Remote Full-Time Copywriter – Pays $45-$60/hour
Mainz Brady Group

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $40-$43/hour
Partners Personnel

Remote Full-Time Game Writer – Pays $75K-$120K/year
HoYoverse

Freelance Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Remote Full-Time Copywriter
Moore

Freelance Copywriter
New Engen

Remote Full-Time Principal Medical Publications Writer
ImmunityBio, Inc.

Remote Full-Time Medical Plan Document Writer – Pays $60K-$75K/year
Kelly

Freelance Medical Writer – Pays $55-$60/hour
Collabera

Freelance Content Writer
Taskify

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!



HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

ASK ANGELA!



 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.