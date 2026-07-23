Story Unlikely

10 Vista Court

Davenport IA 52806

Phone: (563)370-0217

Fax:

Website: https://www.storyunlikely.com/

Guidelines: https://www.storyunlikely.com/#submit

Editor: Danny Hanker, Editor-in-Chief

Email address: mailto:dan@storyunlikely.com

About The Publication:

“Story Unlikely is an online literary magazine focused on publishing the very best short stories regardless of genre, author pedigree, or lack there-of.” Circ. 12K. Monthly. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms within 3-10 months of acceptance. “Buys first, non-exclusive anthology rights, for publication in the English language, and continuing, nonexclusive right to use the work in the edition as long as Story Unlikely remains in print/publication.” Accepts reprints. Responds in 1-3 months. Guidelines online.

Pays $0.08/word.

Current Needs:

“Short stories.” Contest prize is $5K split between the top three stories and top reprint. Regular submissions pays $0.08/word. Contests range 7,000-10,000 words for members, and general submissions 3,500-12,500 words for members. Submit ms by email.

$50.00

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Actually read our guidelines – many stories get bumped because of lazy submitters. We’re always growing and changing, so check back often!”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes