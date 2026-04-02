Mama Jennifer – by Jenna Summers

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About The Book:

Mama Jennifer is a powerful and deeply moving memoir of survival, faith, and hope. It is the true story behind the name “Mama Jennifer,” a woman whose life was shaped by early trauma yet transformed through perseverance, courage, and an unshakable trust in God.

From a childhood marked by pain and instability, her journey begins with survival. As life unfolded, that journey took devastating turns, including a violent attack while pregnant and surviving a fire and explosion that left lasting physical and emotional scars. Faced with loss, fear, and uncertainty, she was forced to confront the question of whether healing and purpose were still possible.

Rather than allowing trauma to define her future, this memoir unfolds as a story of resilience and redemption. Through faith, prayer, and the steady presence of God, healing began. What followed was not just recovery, but transformation. Pain became testimony, and survival became calling.

That calling led Mama Jennifer into more than two decades of missionary work across Africa. Living among communities facing poverty, hardship, conflict, and war, she learned to walk alongside people who had lost everything yet clung to hope. Serving in villages, cities, and regions shaped by violence and instability, she discovered that her own suffering had prepared her for compassion, courage, and deep empathy. In those places, faith was lived daily, resilience was essential, and love became an act of survival. Known simply as “Mama Jennifer,” she became a trusted presence and a source of strength to many, especially women and children whose lives were marked by struggle.

Her journey continued beyond Africa. As a flight attendant flying both military and commercial routes, she carried that same calling into the skies, helping refugees and displaced families as they traveled to the United States in search of safety and new beginnings.

Woven throughout this memoir are themes of resilience, forgiveness, and spiritual renewal. Mama Jennifer is not only a story of survival and suffering, but of finding meaning beyond it. It is a testimony of how God redeems pain and turns brokenness into purpose.

Written for survivors, people of faith, and anyone searching for hope after trauma, this memoir offers reassurance that healing is possible and that no story is beyond redemption.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Mama Jennifer is a survivor, missionary, and speaker whose life reflects faith, resilience, and redemption. After surviving profound trauma, she spent more than two decades serving communities across Africa. Her story points readers to hope, healing, and the God who turns pain into purpose.

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