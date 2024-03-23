Beyond the Fields – by Jyothi Bathina, Ph.D.

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly as well at NO CHARGE!
Sometimes we need the chance to tell our own story. The students at Fairmont School in Sanger, California, have done just that. They talk about their names, their families, their neighborhoods and their dreams. They talk about their troubles too. Sometimes it’s hard being poor and struggling to survive. Sometimes racism, bullying, divorce and death can mar the beauty of their lives. By naming their world, they have now gained the power to change it.
Dr. Jyothi Bathina is Assistant Professor of Education specializing in Adolescent Literacy at Mount Saint Mary College in New York. She has worked to successfully motivate and empower disenfranchised urban youth from California to New York, first as a high school English teacher, then as a K-12 reading specialist and a literacy coach. She now trains future teachers on how best to serve urban student populations. This collection is a result of her work with students at Stanford University’s charter high school in East Palo Alto, California.
