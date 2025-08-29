“Why is Amazon Running Ads for Adult Products Under My Book?”

Authors, need your book published in time for the Christmas shopping season? Contact us RIGHT AWAY and get $125 off at BookLocker! Details and the discount code are RIGHT HERE.

Q –

Angela, please help!

My book was just published. It’s on Amazon. However, whenever I look at my book’s page on their site, ads for “adult” products and books appear underneath my book.

I’m so embarrassed! I can’t send my friends and family to that link! I tried contacting Amazon but they just referred me back to my publisher, who said there’s nothing they can do, but didn’t explain why.

A –

Amazon’s employees (likely minimum wage workers located overseas) are REALLY good at passing the buck! Even when they know the answer, they’ll try to rid of you as quickly as possible.

I never publish the names of people contacting me for our Q&A column (unless they ask me to) and, today, you’ll be thankful that I don’t. You’ll be relieved to know that I have received this same question MANY times over the years.

The ads that appear on any product page on Amazon are the result of a multitude of factors, including, ummmm, your purchase and search history.

That means your friends and family are likely seeing completely different ads under your book. Well, unless they’ve been looking at “adult” products on Amazon. 😉

