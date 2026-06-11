Why does Amazon have my audiobook priced at $0.00?

Q –
I have been checking on Amazon recently and the audiobook price has been at zero dollars, and then today it was at 14.99. I don’t understand why it seems to be bouncing back and forth.
David
A –
Amazon gives credits to customers for a variety of reasons. For example, I chose a slower delivery time for an order, and they gave me a credit. (I do that often.) So, when I have an outstanding credit in my Amazon customer account, when I look up a book on Amazon that has an audiobook option, it shows up as priced at $0.00. If I click to “get” that audiobook, Amazon then assigns my credit toward that “free” book.
Authors still earn their full royalties on those purchases.
You also had a credit at some point in your Amazon account, which is why your audiobook was priced at $0.00. After that credit was used, you saw the actual price for the audiobook on your book’s page again.
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