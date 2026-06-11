Why does Amazon have my audiobook priced at $0.00?

Q –

I have been checking on Amazon recently and the audiobook price has been at zero dollars, and then today it was at 14.99. I don’t understand why it seems to be bouncing back and forth.

David

A –

Amazon gives credits to customers for a variety of reasons. For example, I chose a slower delivery time for an order, and they gave me a credit. (I do that often.) So, when I have an outstanding credit in my Amazon customer account, when I look up a book on Amazon that has an audiobook option, it shows up as priced at $0.00. If I click to “get” that audiobook, Amazon then assigns my credit toward that “free” book.

Authors still earn their full royalties on those purchases.

You also had a credit at some point in your Amazon account, which is why your audiobook was priced at $0.00. After that credit was used, you saw the actual price for the audiobook on your book’s page again.

RELATED

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles