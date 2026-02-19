“Do traditionally published books still end up in bookstores and libraries?”

Q –

Sorry to bother you a second time, but I’m wondering if you think it’s a lot harder to get your books in libraries (and bookstores, though they’re a big hurdle regardless, but I got my two traditionally published books in local stores) if they’re self-published versus traditionally published.

Even most traditionally published books don’t end up stocked in most bookstores and libraries. With well over a million books published each year now, there simply isn’t enough shelf space. When you see tables of books displayed at bookstores, know that publishing companies pay a big premium to have their books displayed like that. And, most people buy books from Amazon anyway.

I wrote this article 16 years ago and it’s more relevant today than ever.

Marketing to Bookstores – Still a Waste of Time?

Marketing to Libraries – A Waste of Time?

You should also also know that some retailers and even libraries refuse to buy books from specific publishers. Bookstores don’t like Amazon KDP books because they view Amazon as their largest competitor (because they are). Also, since Amazon KDP will publish pretty much anything and everything, the quality of all of their books is suspect. Many bookstores and libraries, naturally, avoid books published by other author meat markets as well. See:

Top 10 Mistakes New Authors Make When Contacting Libraries

