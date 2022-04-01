Q –

Hello Angela.

You say you don’t believe in censorship yet your own publishing company refuses to publish some books. Isn’t that in a way your own form of censorship? Shouldn’t anybody who’s willing to pay your fees be permitted to publish their book on your platform? It doesn’t seem fair because you charge so much less than others.

I.A.

A –

Every business owner has the right to manufacture and sell what they want. If you’re looking for a publisher that will print and sell anything and everything, there are many to choose from! We call those Author Meat Markets. They don’t care how bad a book is. They only care how much money they can squeeze out of each author’s pocket.

When an author uses one of those firms, they are then automatically associated with a company that publishes really, really bad books. And, believe me, bookstores and libraries know the names of those companies. The inventories of those firms is so bad that some libraries and bookstores won’t even order books by that “publisher.” Even their authors with well-written books can be considered guilty by association.

In other words, publishing your book through an Author Meat Market can instantly harm your sales…and even your reputation.

At BookLocker, we are selective about what we publish and, of course, bookstores and libraries buy our books. Our authors deserve to be proud of their publisher; not embarrassed by it.

So, my answer to your question is no. Just because you have some money doesn’t mean I have to publish your book. It’s not censorship. It’s good business sense.

