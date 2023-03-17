“How DARE you refuse to publish my book?!?!”

At BookLocker.com, we reject numerous manuscripts each year. Our reputation is our most valuable asset and publishing books that are, forgive me, garbage, would harm that. While many of our competitors are running “author meat markets” (they don’t care what they put on the market as long as the author has money in his/her pocket), we don’t do business that way.

You don’t want your book published by an author meat market because you’ll be guilty by association. Many libraries and bookstores won’t buy books from publishers who put bad books on the market.

When I reject a manuscript, some authors come out swinging. In the exchange below, you can probably guess why I originally rejected the author’s manuscript. He then submitted his manuscript again, using a different name and email address. I’ve seen that trick a thousand times over the years. I’m not stupid.

FROM THE “AUTHOR”

Angela at last there is finance. Can u publish my books now? Should i introduce my financier to u?

MY RESPONSE

I’m sorry but we rejected your manuscript back in January of last year.

FINAL RESPONSE FROM THE “AUTHOR”

Angie u re a racist bcos u dont want poverty to be eradicated seeing that it will benefit blacks more and u hate my gut for criticising western world.u re enemy of urself,mankind and even d west.they will pay ur money.u re not a christian.ok

Whatever, dude. I did not respond. I’m far too busy to engage loonies.

Another author, with whom I’d spent a considerable amount of time corresponding, finally submitted his manuscript this week. It was chock full of misspelled words and punctuation errors. It was really, REALLY bad. I asked the author if he was planning to have his manuscript professionally edited. He gave me the same cockamamie story I’ve also heard too many times over the years.

“My misspellings and punctuation are ALL very purposeful.”

Uh huh. No, they’re not. You’re just upset that somebody noticed them.

He went on to say that his purpose was to: hover BELOW th’line of “standard” of “correctness”, to show the “uneducated” that it IS possible to achieve.

Yeah, right (yawn…). He then wrote that he didn’t want to damage my company’s reputation with his “art.”

And this: …no room at the Inn for unconventional. CONVENT!, Dress correct!, COMPLY!, OBEY!, Do This Correctly or Be Gone!!! Whew!

When I reject a manuscript, I am extremely professional and I apologize to the author. However, some just can’t resist coming back with several swings below the belt.

Again, just another day in the life of being a book publisher. Magazine publishers experience this from some freelance writers, too.

