November 25, 2021 1 Comment

The NERVE of Some People!!!
I just can NOT understand some people! SERIOUSLY!!

A woman living in the U.S. really, REALLY likes a particular foreign author. She likes the author’s work so much that she took it upon herself to have the author’s works translated. She claims she asked the author for permission, but didn’t receive a response. Yet, she still went ahead with her (illegal) project.

I guess she thought that the author would be so thrilled to have someone translate all of her work for free that she’d grant that person English-language rights to her books. HA HA HA HA HA.

Is that not absolutely ABSURD?! And even a bit stalker-ish?

So, this woman, who calls herself an “author,” sent me parts of the manuscript to review. She wrote that, if she couldn’t get permission from the author, she simply wanted to publish the book, and have 40 copies printed for herself, and for her family and friends.

She just assumed she had the right to do that. What in the WORLD is wrong with that woman?!

I had to swallow all of the snarky comments swirling in my head (and it was REALLY difficult for me to do that!), and I responded with this:

You can’t publish the book, nor print any copies at all (including for personal use) until you have received a signed legal release from the author.

She stopped contacting me after that. I wonder which one of our competitors she’ll try to trick next?

