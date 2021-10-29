“Publisher” Wants Author’s Illustrator Friend to Give Up ALL Rights???

Q –

Hi dear Angela,

How are you?

Linda Gigliotti recommended I ask you this. So thank you in advance!

I recently was commissioned by a friend to paint one of my acrylics on canvas for her book, plus two small illustrations for inside the book. She now has all originals, plus all the pictures I took of them. In return, I received a very modest fee but she’s a friend, so it’s okay.

Now, her online publishing company has asked me to sign over copyright for my work to her. Is this usual? What’s your experience? I understand it would simplify things on their end, but not sure that it could potentially not be in my favor? I like win-win situations, and want to get it right, however, that is.

Ideally, I’d like to retain rights as I do with all my original artwork, even if I sold it. But, is a book different?

I really appreciate your taking the time to read this and letting me know at your earliest convenience.

Thanks so much dear heart.

Much Love,

~ U.

A –

I recommend offering NON-EXCLUSIVE print and electronic rights ONLY. That allows your friend to use the images in/on the print and ebook editions, and also allows you to use them in the future in any way you want as well.

The publisher may be planning to do something more with your illustrations than you would want. You are very wise to be wary of that company.

Do NOT give any rights to the publisher. Only give them to the author. Giving non-exclusive rights to the author does NOT permit her to give any rights for your work to anyone else.

RELATED

Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!









7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html