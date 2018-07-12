AUTHORS! Have You, Too, Been Contacted by Solopress? Read this…

Q –

Angela,

Someone from the UK publishing and printing company “Solopress” left me a message. They invited me and my book to participate in some international book trade show. Is this a scheme?

Val

A –

Solopress prints brochures and other marketing materials. Their site even states they can print your novel using their “perfect bound brochures” (whatever that means).

Before you (or any author) does business with Solopress, you might want to read the 26 one-star reviews about them on SiteJabber.

Also see ComplaintsBoard.

In addition, there are a couple of “reviews” about them from their employees at Glassdoor.com.

I always caution authors about spam and telemarketing calls they receive after they’ve published a book.

Rest assured that BookLocker.com never, ever shares their authors’ names, email addresses, or other contact info. with these types of firms, nor anyone else.

