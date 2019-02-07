“I rewrote my book but I want to re-use the title from the first edition. Will this create problems on Amazon?”

Q –

Hello Angela,

You may not know the answer to this.

I rewrote my book. It’s very different from the first edition. I know I need a new ISBN and cover, etc. The problem is, I really like the title of the first edition and I want to re-use that.

Would two Amazon pages then exist for the same book title? The old one AND the new one?

I’m just wondering how I could be proactive with Amazon. Is there a way to contact them with the hopes of eliminating the confusing scenario where two listings for the same book exist?

D.

A –

Amazon won’t remove an old book page unless that book is involved in a copyright battle. They allow people to sell used copies on their site. Also, removing books from their database can cause problem with their customers’ purchase histories in the databases. To add to the confusion, your previous edition already appears on numerous sites across the globe, and in the online archives. Nothing ever completely disappears from the Internet.

The only way to separate the two editions, and to eliminate confusion among future buyers, is to give the new edition a brand new title.

