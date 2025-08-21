Scammers Feigning Interest in Your Book?

Q –

Hi Angela,

I hope all is well with you! I’m kind of paranoid about scams these days, and I was wondering if you could give me some guidance on an email I received today. The sender is Rose Madison, who had emailed me and asked me to send her the Amazon link to my book. Are you aware of any scams where they do funky things with links to authors books? Maybe I’m overthinking this email, but I just wanted to run this by you just in case.

She wrote:

“I saw your book recently and really appreciated the way you’re putting your work into the world, it stood out to me. I wanted to ask you a quick question that I thought you might have a unique perspective on. I know your time is valuable, so no pressure at all, if this isn’t the right channel, I totally understand. But I figured I’d try, just in case. Here’s the question: Are your books available on Amazon? If so, could you please share the link?”

A –

Yep, it’s a scam. “She” (likely a guy in the Pakistan, Nigeria, or the Philippines) was going to pretend to buy your book, lavish praise upon you, and then try to sell you services.

You can tell it’s a scam because:

1. The email is far too general, and doesn’t mention your book (or anything about it). Even if the email did mention something about your book (some scammers do a bit more homework than others), the rest of the email was just weird.

2. It says she (he!) needs your unique perspective on something, but doesn’t mention what that is.

3. He then just asks you for the Amazon link.

As you can see, none of it makes any sense.

A real customer (non-scammer) would have simply looked up your book on Amazon, and purchased it.

RELATED

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.