“I paid Times Book Publishing $8K+, and then…”

I just read your report about Times Book Publishing/ TimesBookPublishing.com I paid them to publish two of my books. We have a contract stating I have 100% copyrights to my books but now I’m being asked for my KDP, Facebook, and Instagram credentials, which was a major red flag to me. That’s why I started searching them, and found you. Is there any way I can get my books from them so I can have a legitimate publisher publish my books? I paid them to do my illustrations for my children’s book. I’m a new author and these are my first two books. What can I do moving forward? I consider the $8,000+ a loss but what choices do I have regarding getting my books? Thank you for your advice and help. I greatly appreciate it.
If they actually did any work on your books (doubtful!), and if you have copies of those files, go ahead and use them at a reputable publisher like BookLocker. With their track record, they will NOT be coming after you. Their website is registered in Iceland, their U.S. address is fake, etc., etc.
Definitely do NOT give them your login credentials to any site or platform whatsoever!!!
One of the foreign scammers recently hijacked an author’s websites after she gave them access. She can’t get her websites back and they are trying to extort money from her to give her access again (which they never will).
