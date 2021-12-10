Reader Angry Over Source We Used About an Author Who Was an ISIS Kidnap and Rape Victim

Well, as they say, it takes all kinds…

Last week, we ran a link to a news article about an author who was censored by a school district. She was kidnapped and raped by Muslim extremists. Why was she censored? Because the school district didn’t want to offend Muslims.

Our reader, who I will call Crazy Karen, asked if were were “seriously linking to a FOX News story.” She said that’s the last place to find truthful information. She then asked us to cite more reliable sources if we’re going to talk about politics. She then wrote, “What a joke!”

Our Managing Editor, Brian, responded to Crazy Karen:

Below are links to the exact same story from MSN, The Gazette (won a Pulitzer), The UK Daily Mail, and the NY Post. Does that make you feel better?

This is a story about the RE-abuse of a rape victim (who is also an AUTHOR) – not politics.

Needless to say, we did not politicize this issue. Crazy Karen did.

Get a life, Karen!

